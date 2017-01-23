The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to declare the results of Common Written Examination (CWE) V for RRB office assistant post soon, most probably this week.

The IBPS CWE RRB V office assistant mains exam 2016 was held on December 18, 2016, and several reports have claimed that its results will be announced on Tuesday, January 24. The scorecard of the examination will be made available on IBPS official website.

[READ: UPSC Civil Services main exam 2016 results]

Candidates, who pass the IBPS CWE RRB V mains exam, will be called for personal interview by the Nodal Regional Rural Bank before the final recruitment is done.

How to check IBPS CWE RRB V Office Assistant Mains exam 2016 result when it is declared:

- Go to IBPS official wensite to check the results

- Follow "Click here to view your CWE RRB V results" on the page

- Enter your registration ID and password before submitting

- You can now see the results page