Xiaomi has an extensive range of smartphones in India to fit the needs and demands of various customers across the nation. The company has consistently upgraded its smartphones to offer latest-gen specs and pack more value to the phones.

In 2017, we have seen Xiaomi launch Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4 and Redmi 4A and all three have received well in the country so much so that Xiaomi is finding it hard to meet the growing demands of the consumers.

Xiaomi's Redmi 4, which comes in three variants starting at just Rs. 6,999, has managed to set a new benchmark for affordable phones in the market. In just 30 days, the company sold 1 million units of Redmi 4 smartphones.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 is available exclusively online on Mi.com and Amazon India. But neither place has the smartphone available in an open sale.

Consumers struggling to get their hands on the Redmi 4 will be pleased to know the handset will be made available again. Xiaomi's pre-orders for Redmi 4 will open on July 14 at 12 noon. By pre-ordering the device, you'll be confirming your booking and it also requires you to make the payment in advance.

Customers can only place one pre-order per person, and it is subject to the availability of stock. So it is better to act fast when the pre-order window opens.

Is Redmi 4 worth it?

To refresh your memory, here's a quick rundown of all the Redmi 4 specifications:

Xiaomi Redmi 4 features a 5-inch HD display with 2.5D curved glass, a 13MP rear snapper with LED flash and a 5MP front camera. The handset has a metal unibody and a fingerprint scanner located at the back of the device.

The Redmi 4 is powered by a 4100mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor and supports 4G VoLTE bands and dual SIM cards. The Xiaomi smartphone poses a tough challenge for Lenovo K5 Plus, K6 Power, Moto E3 Power, 5.5-inch Asus Zenfone Go and Moto C Plus among others.

Pricing and models

Xiaomi Redmi 4 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM costs Rs. 6,999

Xiaomi Redmi 4 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM costs Rs. 8,999

Xiaomi Redmi 4 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM costs Rs. 10,999