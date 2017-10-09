Popular south Indian actress Bhavana got engaged to Kannada producer Naveen in a hush-hush ceremony at Casino Hotel in Kochi on March 9. Since then, Bhavana's fans have been curious to know about her wedding.

Rumours claim that Bhavana will tie the knot by the end of 2017 and even her brother Jayaddev Balachandra had said they are hoping for it "late this year". Now, during a chat with RJ Vysakh of Gold 101.3 FM based in the UAE, the actress has given a hint on when she would be getting married.

Bhavana, who was in Dubai for the launch of a boutique, revealed that she would be getting hitched only by early next year.

"I cannot reveal the date as of now," the actress said. When asked if she started shopping for the big day, she said: "To be honest, I haven't started the shopping yet. It will start eventually [translated from Malayalam]."

Meanwhile, Bhavana, who made a remarkable entry to the Mollywood industry as 'Parimalam' in the superhit movie Nammal, has become one of the leading actresses in south India. She was last seen in Jinu Abraham directorial Adam Joan alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran.

