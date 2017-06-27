Saif Ali Khan had recently said in an interview that he was nervous and sceptical about his daughter choosing acting as a career. "It's not the life any parent would want for their children," he had said.

In fact, Sridevi, whose daughter Jhanvi will soon make her Bollywood debut, supported Saif's statement saying that she would have preferred her daughter to be happily married rather than a career in films.

However, it has been revealed that Saif's comment didn't go down well with his former wife and Sara's mother Amrita Singh, who apparently slammed him for his 'irresponsible' statement. The former actress reportedly considered it as a damaging statement given that Sara is set to embark on a film career. "She told him it was an irresponsible thing to say considering Sara is about to embark on a film career," an insider told DNA.

The source further revealed that in order to avoid an argument, Saif told Amrita that he was quoted out of context in the interview. "Saif didn't want to be dragged into an argument, so he mumbled that he was 'quoted out of context' and calmed down his former wife," the source added.

Hence, at IIFA press conference when Saif was bombarded with questions regarding Sara's debut again, he made contradicting statement saying that he was very thrilled and excited about Sara's debut and that he loves her and supports her decision.

"I love my daughter, support her and I think her choice is great. Of course, she is an actress, she belongs to a family of artistes which is great but I am still a little concerned for her as it is an unsure profession. Because I love her, I worry for her. That's all I am saying. Is that clear? People write things like, 'He doesn't know what he is saying. He doesn't know his mind.' I find that annoying," Saif had said.