In an unfortunate incident, Kunal Kapoor, who was shooting for Reema Kagti's Gold in Bradford, lost his belongings.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, it was during the shoot of the film that Kunal realised that his wallet that had all his cards and cash were missing. It was a tough time for the actor but fortunately, his friends helped him sail through it. After the incident, Kunal returned to India with wife Naina Bachchan.

"While at the shoot, the actor realised his wallet that contained all his cards and cash was missing. When he informed his friends, they immediately helped him out. A few days later, wife Naina Bachchan, joined him at the location. The actor has since returned to India," a source from the sets told the daily.

Meanwhile, Gold has Akshay Kumar playing the lead role and will narrate the story about India's first Olympic medal win as a free nation in 1948 at the 14th Olympiad in London. Gold also features Mouni Roy and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles.

Recently, the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor had shared the first look of the film.

A source had earlier told the daily: "It is scripted by Rajesh Devraj and is a fictional take on the momentous game. Hockey will feature prominently in the plot but it is a strong human drama. Gold follows 12 crucial years in India's history as well."