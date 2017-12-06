It was a sort of reunion for Pardesi Babu (1998) stars — Govinda, Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty — on the sets of dance reality show Super Dancer after 19 long years on Monday (December 4).

But more than a reunion, it looked like as if the stage was set for making veiled jibes at one another as they all have a history of shared differences in the past.

While Raveena and Shilpa were rumoured to be dating Akshay Kumar who later got married to Twinkle Khanna, Govinda and Anurag Basu, on the other hand, had a rift after the actor's role was edited out of Jagga Jasoos without his consent.

When Raveena mentioned that she has made a lot of mistakes in life, Shilpa winked, "Some of the mistakes were common," sending them into peals of laughter. At another point, everyone was discussing Golmaal when Raveena clapped back, "Everyone does golmaal in life, Shilpa and I have done it too. You know what I mean, right?'" a source was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.

A fun day with my old friends on the #superdancer sets. #somethingsneverchange #friendswithoutbenefits #laughs #nostalgic A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Dec 4, 2017 at 10:28am PST

While Govinda got along with Raveena, Shilpa and Geeta Kapoor, he was seen sharing cold vibes with Anurag Basu but somehow went ahead to praise his film Barfi after a contestant performed on 'Itti Si Hasi' song from the film.

Ha ha ha ha .. too much fun @officialraveenatandon .. biggg huggg??#madness #boomerangoftheday #laughs A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Dec 4, 2017 at 11:42am PST

"I didn't watch Barfi initially because I don't watch a film if I don't like its title. But later on, my wife (Sunita Ahuja) strongly recommended the film to me, arguing, "The director's thinking (soch) isn't wrong,'" Govinda said.