Akshay Kumar is known to be a doting father to both his son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

Despite shooting for back-to-back movies, Akshay manages to find time for his children. The Airlift actor is extra protective of his daughter.

Recently, the Khiladi actor, who often shares his precious moments with daughter, posted a video on his Instagram page where he is seen getting playful while Nitara is on the swing.

However, it went wrong when Akshay misjudged the swing's movement and ended up being kicked by his daughter. The actor captioned the video as, ‪"Daddy's day out gone wrong #ParentLife." The incident is quite hilarious and heart-warming at the same time.

In the work front, Akshay is busy with the promotion of his upcoming film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and has recently completed the shoot for Padman, which is based on Arunachalam Muruganantham, a small town entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu, who invented cost-effective sanitary napkins.

He is currently busy filming Reema Kagti's Gold, the story of India's first Olympic medal win as a free nation in 1948 at the 14th Olympiad in London.