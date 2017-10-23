Eventhough the distributor had plans to release Adirindhi, the dubbed version of Vijay's Tamil movie Mersal, on October 26, it is likely to get delayed as the Telugu version is yet to complete the formalities at the censor board.

Tamil superstar Vijay has a decent fan following in the Telugu states. Most of his recent films have been dubbed in Telugu and released in theatres across these states a couple of week after the original version hit the screens. His latest outing Mersal, which is directed by Theri fame Atlee Kumar is also dubbed as Adirindhi.

Sharath Marar has acquired the theatrical rights of Adirindhi and had plans to release it under his banner NorthStar Entertainment on October 18 along with the original version. On October 13, he confirmed the news on the Twitter handle of Northstar: "Promotions on rife for #Adirindhi. 5days to go!! Get ready to grab your tickets! #MersalDiwali."

Sharath Marar has shelled out hefty sum on the promotion of Adirindhi. He posted some pictures on the Twitter page of Northstar and wrote: "#Adirindhi On-Ground promotions during #INDvAUS Match In Hyderabad #Mersal Promotions on swing!! Get ready for the blast this Diwali."

But Vijay fans in the Telugu states were very upset as Adirindhi failed to hit the screens on October 18. There was a kind of the confusion over its release on the day. But Sharath Marar revealed that the film was postponed due to delay in its censorship. He tweeted on Oct 18: "#Mersal off to a great start. Complete Entertainer #Adhirindhi release date to be announced as soon as Telugu censor formalities are done."

On October 20, a post on Northstar's Twitter handle read: "Super duper reports pouring in for #Mersal. #Adirindhi is gearing up for the release next week.."

It was later rumoured that Adirindhi would be released in 400 screens in the Telugu states on October 26. But the latest update is that the movie is yet to get a certification from the censor board. Ramesh Bala, an observer of southern film industry tweeted: "#Mersal Telugu version #Adirindhi is yet to be censored.. Distributor has blocked Theatres from Oct 26th and waiting for censor/content.."

Released on October 18, Mersal has impressed the viewers and collected approximately over Rs 120 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the five-day-extended first weekend. The experts from Tollywood feel that Adirindhi will also do well at the ticket counters, if it is released on time.