WhatsApp is said to be currently working on a new feature that will allow users to quickly switch from voice to video call even when the voice call is in progress.

The latest information has come from WABetaInfo, a website that checks WhatsApp beta versions in development. According to it, the popular messaging service will receive an Android update that will bring a new button to the platform to allow users to switch from voice to video call instantly, without interrupting the ongoing voice call.

WABetaInfo took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal that the upcoming feature has been spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.17.163 version. The feature will also allow the recipient to reject the video call if he or she wants.

WhatsApp for Android: this is the hidden switch to video call request UI! [AVAILABLE IN FUTURE] pic.twitter.com/hgzKyIO6yX — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 16, 2017

In addition, WhatsApp is also testing a feature that will allow users to directly mute a video. Apart from that, the company is also working on another feature that will let users to record voice messages without needing to hold the microphone icon.

Last month, WhatsApp officially rolled out the much-awaited "Delete for Everyone" feature that allows users to erase specific messages they have sent to either a group or an individual. The "Delete for Everyone" option, however, remains active for seven minutes, beyond which the user cannot erase the message.

In July, WhatsApp announced that over one billion people around the world use the messaging service every day. The company also said that it had 1.3 billion monthly active users while as many as 55 billion messages were sent in day using the service.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also rumoured to be working on a dedicated app for iPad users.