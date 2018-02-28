WhatsApp had launched its Business app last month for small and medium businesses in select markets like India, Mexico, Italy, the United States, Indonesia and the UK. Now, the Facebook-owned company is offering verified accounts to select group of users.

It has also been reported that WhatsApp will soon roll out this business version app for other markets. The app is available at Google Play Store and is being tested in its beta format with many businesses across the globe, including some in India like BookMyShow and Netflix.

The app comes with various features such as Business Profiles, Messaging Statistics, Account Type and Messaging Tools. These features allow users to avail facilities like quick replies, greeting messages and away messages.

Now, the question is how users will get their verified accounts?

The verified account will receive a green badge something like Twitter's verified accounts. According to WABeta, WhatsApp will analyze the account of the business app user and detect whether the person is proficient enough to receive the verified account or not. The popular green badge doesn't come by just installing the app. It takes time to get verified by the verifiers.

"You have to do nothing to get the verified badge on WhatsApp: you mustn't send a request to WhatsApp, you mustn't ask them to have it and sending to them some documents that demonstrate that your business exists and it's real is totally useless," WABeta reported.

In last few months, WhatsApp has made many updates and introduced features like Delete for Everyone which allow users to delete a message from both ends. Live location is also a feature updated by the messaging app to share your location with friends and family.