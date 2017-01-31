Children these days are very smart that they get to know how to use electronic devices at a very young age, far better than their parents.

Most children would even be knowing how to type fast on touch screen mobile phones, and are often very quick in browsing and finding whatever details they want from the Internet. And yes! they are well versed in using WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and all other mobile applications that the elders have never even heard of.

At the same time, the older generation, say the parents above 40s, who were once considered as the smart ones during their younger days, might be struggling to use these electronic gadgets that makes them "not so smart parents" in the eyes of their kids. Though most of them try their level best to learn to use the modern devices and applications, many a time it becomes a tedious task for them. As a result, they ask a lot of doubts and queries to their kids, who easily get irritated in "teaching" their parents.

For instance, many people belonging to the older generation have started using WhatsApp and Facebook, and seeing the word "typing" on the top of these apps for a long time often irritates them. At least majority of you might have asked them these questions once after receiving their message.

"Where are you?

Why don't you reply fast?

Are you typing an essay?

Can't you type fast?

Kerala-based aspiring filmmaker Mathukutty Xavier has used this as the theme of his nano film WhatsUp Mom, which is a screen-recorded film that has gone viral on social media. The one-minute-32-second video shared on the Facebook page of Mathukutty has been viewed 659,659 times, at the time of reporting, in less than three weeks of hitting the cyber space.

The video shows a touching WhatsApp conversation between a mother and her son, who is surprised to see her sending him a message on the mobile app.

Here is the conversation:

Mom: Hi

Son: Mom?

In Whatsapp?

Sandra did this right?

Mom: Ye

S

Son: OMG

Mom: What

?

Son: Nothing

Mom: What doing

?

Son: Work. what else!

Mom?

I've got work here

Hello?

Still typing?

Why is this waiting?

Okay. I'm going. Bye

Mom: Son

Son: What now?

Mom: We patiently waited almost an year to hear you speak a word.

Son: I'm sorry

Mom: Poda cherukka (roughly translated as silly boy)

(also sent a winking smiley)

Son: Haha! You've learned smileys too.

Mom: Ye

S

The impatient son, who couldn't even wait for a minute, becomes emotional the moment he sees the message "We patiently waited almost an year to hear you speak a word." It also has a happy ending with the mother teasing the son for saying sorry for his impatience.

"Remember the first word you spoke when you were a kid? :) Remember how long your parents waited to hear it? :) If you can't remember, this video might help you recollect! :D [sic]," the director writes, while sharing the video on his social media account.

Watch the viral video here: