Karan Johar, who is the host of Koffee With Karan, has finally ended his season 5 journey but has treated his fans to the most interesting revelation. The items that are inside the mysterious Koffee hamper have been named.

In the rapid fire round, we have seen celebrities fighting for that hamper, which has become bigger and bigger over the seasons. Comedian Kapil Sharma's post had given a sneak peak of the gift items included in the hamper when he appeared on the show this season.

Karan then showed the items on the last day's episode. And, it looks like a luxury gift hamper with 13 items in it. On the last episode that was on March 18, Karan shared his favourite moments and thanked the audience for their support.

Thank you for all the crazy love we have got this season for our stimulating cups of koffee!!!! #koffeewithkaran...will be back!!!! pic.twitter.com/h547tkQHbK — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 20, 2017

However, the highlight of the episode was the revelation of what was in the Koffee hamper. Take a look at the list here:

1) Brownies

2) Koffee mug, which has Goury's health bars

3) Merlin Levitating Orbital Speakers

4) Personalised roasted coffee

5) Coffee French Press

6) Nordic Candy

7) Forest Essentials - Cleansing Paste

8) Kohler voucher worth Rs 5 lakh

9) Health Jars by Nilofer Qureshi

10) More Chocolates

11) Bottle of Champagne

12) Cookies

13) Cheese Platter from The Label Life

Meanwhile, Karan's popular chat show has come to an end. From Mira Rajput-Shahid Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor-Ranveer Singh, KJo brought many interesting pairs on the couch this season. Karan not only managed to get all the three Khans on the show -- different episodes of course -- he also created quite a controversy with his spat with Kangana thanks to her nepotism comment.