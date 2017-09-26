Hardik Pandya is gradually becoming an important member of Virat Kohli's unit, and the India captain seems to have found the perfect all-rounder, which the team has been searching for a long time.

The all-rounder, hence, has been a subject of comparison with India legend Kapil Dev, who is regarded the best all-rounder the nation has produced.

However, it might be too immature to compare the two as Pandya is still new to the game, and will take years to come to the ranks of Kapil.

Comparisons do not seem to end when it comes to the new darling of India cricket, Pandya. He was once again compared to another great bowler from West Indies, Michael Holding by Australian cricketer-turned-commentator Dean Jones.

But, it is important to mention that Jones did not compare Holding and Pandya as bowlers, he only felt that their bowling action was quite similar.

Does anyone think that @hardikpandya7 bowling action similar to Michael Holding? Obviously speed is different,but similar @StarSportsIndia — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) September 24, 2017

Twitterati was quick to respond, stating both Hardik and Holding had two different bowling actions. People on social media were right as Holding is said to have one a smooth action, which had earned him the name whispering death as well.

Though one may find a degree of similarity (not much) in their bowling run-up, comparing the two bowlers' action does not make much sense.

Twitterati was not happy with the comparisons being made. Some asked ' what he was smoking these days', and some felt Pandya is nowhere close to Holding's action. Hence, Jones was trolled on Twitter.

What you been smoking? — Matt Elsdon (@mattelsdon79) September 24, 2017

Deano what are you smoking these days? Must be some very good stuff that you are thinking like this — Majid Arab (@MajidArab7) September 24, 2017

Whispering death was more steady, — Vijay Kallugudde (@VijayKallugudde) September 24, 2017

No please.Don't compare kids to legends. — Sanjay Nair (@sanjayadcb) September 25, 2017