Pulkit Samrat's personal life has been more interesting than his professional life. After link-up rumours with Yami Gautam, now Pulkit is reportedly seeing his Veerey Ki Wedding co-star Kriti Kharbanda.

Kriti was last seen in Rajkummar Rao's Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, which didn't do well at the box office. Now, she is back with Pulkit and Jimmy Shergill in Veerey Ki Wedding.

Like Pulkit and Yami's link-up rumours did round during Sanam Re, the actor is now linked up with Kriti. According to Mumbai Mirror, Pulkit and Kriti were recently spotted together at Fukrey Returns actor Varun Sharma's birthday bash.

Kriti and Pulkit arrived together and stayed close all through the night at the party. The new "friend" in Pulkit's life was also spotted in the city's western suburbs recently with the hunk. Something is brewing – isn't it? Or it's just a publicity stunt?

Meanwhile, Pulkit made headlines with Hate Story 4 actress Urvashi Rautela. The duo came into each other's bad books since Sanam Re. But recently a source told SpotboyE that Urvashi claimed to be in a cordial relationship with Pulkit.

According to the report, Urvashi is telling everyone that she and Pulkit have buried the hatchet and are hitting the parties, watching movies, having late-night coffee sessions. "Making up for the lost time," the portal quoted Urvashi as saying.

When Pulkit got to know about this, his reaction was unexpected. He told SpotboyE, "Baseless & I wish Urvashi good luck in spreading the rumours. She needs it."

Oops!! It looks like all is not yet well between the two.

It all began when Urvashi felt like an outsider on the sets of Sanam Re. She even went ahead telling the media that it was okay that Pulkit kissed Yami "because they are a couple".

But now it looks like Yami is out and Kriti is in Pulkit's life.