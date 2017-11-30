Kim Kardashian is breaking the internet again with a sultry picture. The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star recently took to Instagram to tease the fans with a butt-naked picture of her body covered in glitter.

Also read: Naked Kim Kardashian covers herself in gold to announce new KKW beauty products [PHOTO]

The reality star was actually promoting the new range of products from her KKW Beauty cosmetics line. And, this time she nailed it again.

Coincidence or not, the nude picture of the soon-to-be-mother of three has an uncanny resemblance to Beyonce's Flaunt Magazine cover shoot from 2013.

Take a look at both the pictures below.

Ultralight Beams highlighters & glosses launching Dec 1st on KKWBEAUTY.COM ? @marcelocantuphoto A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 27, 2017 at 9:20pm PST

@Beyonce covers Flaunt Magazine in nothing but bronze glitter! pic.twitter.com/08CSzHmmGl — jerick (@jrkvsl_) July 10, 2013

Ultralight Beams powders & gloss duo for $32 or the whole collection for $160 is launching at 12pm PST this Friday Dec 1st exclusively at kkwbeauty.com A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 29, 2017 at 12:34pm PST

While it is already known that all is not well between Kim K's husband Kanye West and Beyonce's husband Jay z lately, some reports claimed that the rivalry between the reality star and the singer was quite visible at Serena Williams' wedding.

A new Hollywood Life report suggests that either the KUWTK star has deliberately copied the pop star in the new glitter photoshoot. Or, it can be just a major coincidence.

Is the beef between these two frenemies turning into reality?