Asaduddin Owaisi, president of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen Party (AIMIM), while addressing the Youm-ul-Quran gathering at the Macca Masjid after Jumma-tul-Vida prayers, was critical about NDA government choosing Ram Nath Kovind as presidential candidate.

Owaisi, speaking in front of the crowd reminded an incident from 2010 where the BJP candidate had said that Christians and Muslims were "alien to the nation".

"How can such a person be the president of the country?" the MP was quoted in a report.

He also demanded the Prime Minister rein in gau rakshaks who he said were terrorising innocents, said a report.

"You are the Prime Minister of a country and if you give a call, everything will stop. You take to Twitter to condemn violent incidents across the globe but do not find it necessary to condole the death of Akhlaq (who was lynched on the charge of cow slaughter in Bihar) and Zafar Khan of Rajasthan in name of Swachh Bharat," a report quoted the MP as saying.

Further, he demanded the Union government earmark a corpus of Rs 1 lakh crore for cow protection and allocate Rs 5,000 crore to each state for the purpose.