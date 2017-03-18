American Playboy: The Hugh Hefner Story will give viewers an insight into that part of the Playboy founder's life that's yet to be revealed to the media.

"I'm Hugh Hefner. You might think you know all about me — the magazine, the mansions, the parties, the women — but you don't know the half of it," a narrator says in the trailer for Amazon's American Playboy: The Hugh Hefner Story, which releases globally on April 7.

The 10-episode docuseries contains archival footage, interviews with celebrities close to him and cinematic re-enactments. It is produced by Emmy Award-winning Stephen David Entertainment and Alta Loma Entertainment, and will begin in post-war America as Hefner sets in motion the plan to launch Playboy magazine in 1953.

It will also document Hefner's growth as he took on the roles of a civil rights activist as well as an advocate for sexual freedom.

Hefner was actively involved in the production of the docuseries and says that the aim was to inspire others to pursue their dreams. "When I started Playboy magazine in 1953, I couldn't imagine the incredible journey that was to follow and that Playboy would have such a significant voice in the discussion of our ever-changing culture," Hefner had said.

"I'm pleased that this docuseries will help serve as a reminder of where we've been and how we've evolved as a society, but more importantly my hope is that it will inspire others to pursue their dreams," he added.