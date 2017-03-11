What you need to know about the nude photo scandal rocking the US Marine Corps

Thousands of US Marines are allegedly sharing compromising photos and videos of female Marines and veterans in a Facebook group, Marines United. The Naval Criminal Investigation Service began investigating after reports on a Marine news site.Commandant of the Marine Corps, General Robert B Neller, has called the incident embarrassing” and urged victims to come forward. The investigation hasnt stopped Marines United members from sharing nude photos though.
