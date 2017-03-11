- Play Reporter attacked by man in Friday the 13th mask during live broadcast
- Play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild trailer
-
- Play IBTimes UK plays 1-2-Switch on Nintendo Switch
- Play Adele attacked by mosquito swarm at Brisbane concert
- Play Protesters call for Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about contacting Russia
- Play Legendary Nokia 3310 makes a comeback
- Play That was disrespectful: Moonlight cast react to Oscars Best Picture gaffe
What you need to know about the nude photo scandal rocking the US Marine Corps
Thousands of US Marines are allegedly sharing compromising photos and videos of female Marines and veterans in a Facebook group, Marines United. The Naval Criminal Investigation Service began investigating after reports on a Marine news site.Commandant of the Marine Corps, General Robert B Neller, has called the incident embarrassing” and urged victims to come forward. The investigation hasnt stopped Marines United members from sharing nude photos though.
Most popular