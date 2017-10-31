Muslim millennials are more socially liberal and religious when compared to older Muslim Americans. Despite this progressive trend, Muslim millennials feel that other Americans are less friendly toward them than older Muslims feel.
What you need to know about Muslim millennials in the US
- October 31, 2017 09:14 IST
