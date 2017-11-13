The MTV European Music Awards 2017 aka EMA 2017 took place on November 12 and artists like Eminem, French Montana, Demi Lovato and others took the centre stage to put up a rocking show. But Rita Ora stole the limelight with her bizarre outfit.

The singer donned a unique outfit for the awards night, which seemed to be inspired by Mr Squid from SpongeBob Square Pants.

Instead of wearing traditional gowns or short dresses, Ora turned heads when she sported a bathrobe, yes you read it right, a bathrobe on the red carpet of MTV EMA 2017 in London, forcing us to say that she looked like she just got out of a steamy bath. The singer showed off a lot of skin with the "outfit."

The plunging dress showed off massive cleavage and the train helped Ora to flaunt her toned legs. The 26-year-old songstress, who was also the host of the evening, opted to cleverly place a beautiful neck piece that added a glamorous touch to her daring outfit.

Ora added another element to her look to give the "just out of the shower" looks. She wrapped a head towel that covered her hair, drawing all attention to her flawless face.

When on stage, Ora decided to ditch the train and host the segment wearing just the top portion of the robe and showing off her white bikini bottom.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram account, Ora captioned her outfit: "From the sofa, to the car, to the @MTVVMA red carpet."

From the sofa, to the car, to the @mtvema red carpet ❣ A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Nov 12, 2017 at 12:48pm PST

Later, she was seen switching into a black outfit that highlighted her toned abs: a figure-hugging lilac dress that she wore with a matching faux fur jacket, a black plunging gown she wore with a heavily bejewelled headpiece and a wacky statement dress with a huge shovel hanging down her neck to name a few.