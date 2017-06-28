Arsene Wenger is under immense pressure to make some major signings this summer in the hope of getting back into the Champions League, and hopefully challenging for the Premier league. In this quest, the Gunners have already secured a defender in Sead Kolasinac and could announce the signing of Thomas Lemar next.

Speculations have been rife about the Monaco winger's move to a number of big European teams, including Arsenal's rivals Tottenham, but it looks like Wenger has convinced the 21-year-old player to move to the Emirates Stadium.

Also read: Alvaro Morata's wife confirms his move to Manchester United

The young Frenchman's move to Arsenal has been rumoured for quite a while now, and according to several reports, the deal could be finalised as early as next week. Arsenal are reportedly already in advanced talks with Monaco and don't foresee any problems in completing the deal with Wenger, willing to shell out £30 million on him.

Lemar moved to Monaco from Caen for just £3.5 million and while he struggled to make his mark initially, he took his game to the next level last season after he started playing in his preferred left wing position.

Lemar scored 14 goals and assisted 16 in all competitions last season as he helped Monaco win the Ligue 1 and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League. But what will he offer Arsenal next season?

Check out Thomas Lemar's goals, skills and assists for Monaco last season.

Throughout last season, Monaco were one of the most delightful teams to watch in Europe as they racked up 95 points and scored 107 goals, making them the second highest scoring side in Europe after Barcelona.

While all the attention and praise went to Kylian Mbappe, Radamel Falcao, Bernardo Silva and Tiemoue Bakayoko, Lemar played an equally important role. No Monaco team member played more key passes per game last season than Lemar, and he also made more crosses than any of his team-mates. Also, Lemar was only behind Falcao, Valere Germain and Mbappe for the most number of shots per game.

Since moving to Monaco from Caen in 2015, Lemar has been used in a number of different positions before he finally established himself on the left wing. He has excellent vision and is an amazing passer of the ball and has the ability to split open any defence with his amazing crossing.

He has a lethal left foot and can be a huge threat to any goalkeeper if he tries a long range shot or when he is taking a free-kick. The Frenchman has amazing pace and add to that his first touch, his dribbling and his ability to control the ball in tight situations, and he is sure to pose a problem to the Premier League defenders.