Apple is going to have an interesting lineup of products in 2017, which will project the company's futuristic vision. In 2016, the Cupertino based tech giant's biggest launches were iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus and the all-new Macbook Pro with Touch Bar.

Also read: Foxconn to set up Apple products manufacturing unit in Gujarat

The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus did not bring much to the table, except for a few changes like capacitive Home button, removal of 3.5mm headphone jack and a slightly changed design. This year, assuming the rumours are true, the iPhone 8 will be the best till date with major design overhaul and new features.

But that's not it for Apple in 2017. Below are the list of upgrades to Apple's product line expected to be witnessed this year.

New iPhones

We are still a long way from seeing the new iPhones, but that doesn't mean we can't talk about them already. If you can recall, rumours about iPhone 8 started doing the rounds before the iPhone 7 series was launched, and it is only fitting to see a spike in the fresh speculations.

It is worth mentioning that the current rumours are just the beginning and as the official launch closes in, we are going to get one too many. So far, the new iPhone 8 is believed to be a completely redesigned model by Apple with an edge-to-edge curved OLED display, dual camera with 3D imaging feature, a new A11 chipset and much more.

The year 2017 marks the 10th year anniversary for iPhones, so expect some big surprises.

New iPads

If you think tablets are out of fashion, Apple will change that this year. The company's iPad line is much-appreciated when it comes to tablets, and rumours suggest this spring we will be treated with the most advanced iPads of the time.

There is going to be a new iPad Pro with improved hardware and software, an edge-to-edge display to follow a singular design for its mobile devices in 10- and 12.9-inch sizes, new chipset, improved camera and battery and much more. Rumours are also rife with details about iPad Air 3, which will make its official presence in the market this year.

New iMacs

There was a lot of anticipation for the new iMacs last year, but Apple disappointed its fans by just launching the MacBook Pro. This year, the company is not likely to miss an upgrade to its PC line.

According to KGI Securities' Ming-Chi Kuo, new iMacs would launch mid-year with Intel's Kaby Lake chipset, AMD graphics, keyboard with Touch Bar, higher-resolution displays and much more. There may also be an element of surprise attached to the new iMac, which will know for sure at the launch event.

New Watch

Apple hasn't really given much importance to its wearables lineup, but the Apple Watch 3 is expected to arrive this year. The new smartwatch by the company will have improved design with water resistance, a better processor, and launch alongside the new iPhones this year.

New software

As the tradition goes, the new iPhones will come with latest iOS 11 software and the new iMacs this year will come with latest build of OS X version. We are excited to see what changes Apple brings with these new software. Apple Watch and Apple TV software is due for an upgrade, which we hope to see this year.

What we like to see

Apple has a pretty expected routine when it comes to launching new products. But we would like to see some change in that, considering the spike in competition. We wish to see new wearable devices, preferably glasses, which have been in rumours for a while now.

Apple could also step up its game in the smart home division by launching a new home hub. The company's untouched Apple TV also demands a new upgrade sometime this year. Our wish-list could go on, but it is best to not set the expectations too high.