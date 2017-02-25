March is the month that TV lovers eagerly wait for as many of their favourite shows, including The Last Man On Earth and The Originals, will be returning after season finales and winter finales.

While Once Upon A Time fans will get to learn about Gideon in mid-season premiere episode Tougher Than The Rest, the followers of Empire might watch the downfall of Lucious Lyon in episode 10 Keys To The Kingdom.

Popular American television networks such as FOX, ABC and NBC will also introduce new shows to its viewers this month. It includes crime thriller Chicago Justice, science fiction series Time After Time and fictional drama Making History.

Here is the list of new and returning shows on TV this March:

Chicago Justice - The spin-off series of Chicago PD will begin with a special preview on March 1 at 10 pm EST on NBC. It revolves around the various challenges faced by the State's Attorney's team of investigators and prosecutors in Chicago.

Catfish - The popular documentary series will be back with season 6 on March 1 at 9 pm EST on MTV. It will continue to follow Max Joseph and Nev Schulmanas they unveil new details about the truth and lies of online dating.

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders - The police procedural drama series returns with season 2 on March 8 at 10 pm EST on CBS. The premiere episode is titled Lost Souls and the official synopsis of it is yet to be released.

Time After Time - The upcoming science fiction drama will be premiered on March 5 at 8 pm EST on ABC. Episode 1 is titled I Will Catch You and it will follow a fiction writer named HG Wells as is gets transported to a new world.

Making History - The upcoming fictional comedy drama will focus on a nerdy computer science professor named Dan, who transports himself back in 17th century to change the past. It will be premiered on FOX at 8.30 pm EST on March 5.

Top Gear - The British motoring show on BBC Two is all set to premiere its 24th season at 8 pm EST on March 5. it will continue to follow Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond as they introduce new motor vehicles to the viewers.

Shades Of Blue - The crime thriller series will be back with season 2 on March 5 at 10 pm EST on NBC and the premiere episode is titled Unforgiven. Here is the official synopsis: Harlee Santos covers up her murder while Wozniak makes his own deal with the devil, Agent Stahl of the FBI.

The Americans - The FX series returns with season 5 on March 7 at 10 pm EST. Here is the official synopsis for the premiere episode, titled Amber Waves: As Philip and Elizabeth struggle to contain the risks from Paige's growing relationship with Matthew Beeman, the Centre sends them on an operation unlike any they've ever had before, straining their family and marriage to its limits.

Survivor - The science fiction series will be back with season 34 on CBS at 8 pm EST on March 8. The sequel is titled Game Changers: Mamanuca Islands and it will begin with a two-hour special premiere episode.

Underground - The drama series on WGN America will premiere season 2 on March 8 at 10 pm EST and it will continue to follow a group of slaves and their mission to escape from Georgia plantation.

The Catch - The mystery thriller will be back with season 2 on ABC at 10 pm EST on March 9 and the synopsis for the premiere episode, titled The New Deal, is yet to be realised.

Hand Of God - The web series on Amazon Prime Instant returns with season 2 on March 10 at 11.59 pm EST and it will consist of 12 episodes. Episode 1 is titled Gathering Dust.

Love: The Netflix show will premiere its second season on March 10 at 11.59pm EST and it will consist of 11 episodes. It will continue to follow Mickey Dobbs, Gus Cruikshank and Bertie.

Saving Hope - The Canadian medical drama will be back with season 5 on CTV at 10 pm CST on March 12. It will continue to follow Charlie Harris and Alex Reid as they encounter new problems in life.

American Crime - The crime thriller series returns with season 3 on ABC at 10 pm EST on March 12. It will feature a new powerful story that explores all sides of the American dream, including forced labour, sex trafficking and immigration.

Baby Daddy - The comedy drama on ABC will premiere its sixth season on March 13 at 8.30 pm EST. The premiere episode is titled To Elle And Back. It will begin with a time-jump of three months.

Trial and Error - The new NBC sitcom will be premiered on March 14 at 8 pm EST and it will focus on a New York-based lawyer Josh Segal and his client poetry professor Larry Henderson.

Hap And Leonard - The television drama on Sundance TV will premiere its second season on March 15 at 10 pm EST. It will continue to follow Hap Collins and Leonard Pine.

Greenleaf - The television series will return with season 2 on OWN at 10 pm EST on March 15.

Review - The mockumentary series on Comedy Central returns with season 3 on March 16 at 10 pm EST. The half-hour show will feature critic Forrest MacNeil as he experiences intense moments of life.

Marvel's Iron Fist: The web series will be premiered on Netflix at 11.50 pm EST on March 17. It will focus on the Marvel character of the same name.

The Originals - The CW will telecast the premiere episode of season 4 on March 17 at 8 pm EST. Episode 11 is titled Gather Up The Killers.

Animals - The animated comedy series will be back with season 2 on HBO at 11.30 pm EST on March 17.

Into The Badlands - The action thriller series on AMC will be back with its second season on March 19 at 10 pm EST.

Episodes - The comedy drama will air the premiere episode of its fifth season on Showtime at 10.30 pm on March 19.

Dancing With The Stars - The reality show will be back with a new set of contestants on ABC at 8 pm EST on March 20.

Grace And Frankie - The Netflix show will be back with season 3 on March 24 at 11.59 pm EST.

Lopez - The comedy drama will air the premiere episode of season 3 on TV Land at 10 pm EST on March 29.

Imaginary Mary - It is a live-action CGI-animated hybrid fantasy sitcom, which will be premiered on ABC at 8.30 pm EST on March 29.

Harlots: It is a new television series on ITV, which is scheduled to premiere on March 29 at 8 pm EST.