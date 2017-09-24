Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez share a great rapport, but a video shows that they are actually very comfortable with each other.

A video has come up on social media in which Varun is seen changing clothes inside Jacqueline's car, and in front of the actress. The video has been recorded by none other than Jacqueline herself.

Apparently, the incident happened when Varun and his Judwaa 2 co-actress along with Taapsee Pannu visited Falguni Pathak's dandiya night event. The three were supposed to head towards Mukesh Ambani's party, for which Varun had to change his clothes.

Having found no other place to change, Varun did it inside Jacqueline's car. The latter recorded the funny incident, and it made way into social media. Certainly, the duo shares great comfort level.

Varun, Jacqueline and Taapsee have been actively promoting their upcoming movie Judwaa 2. Remake of the hit Salman Khan-starrer, the movie has good hype around it. Directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is slated to be released this Friday.

Check the video of Varun changing clothes inside Jacqueline's car:

Some time ago, there were rumours that Taapsee was annoyed about Varun's closeness with Jacqueline. It was reported that the Pink actress had felt sidelined in their company.

It was also reported that though Taapsee tried to be a part of the gang, she did not feel welcome and gave up. "Taapsee was certainly irked by their proximity. The two were constantly whispering and bantering. Initially, Taapsee did try to join in the twosome's masti, but eventually she gave up and kept to herself," one daily had quoted a source saying.

However, the trio's videos and pictures on social media suggest that there is no friction among them, and they all have been bonding and having big time.