SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 (Bahubali) is one of the most expensive films made in India. Going by the makers' latest admission, the combined budget of the two parts of the movies makes it the biggest franchise ever made in the country.

In a press meet in Mumbai, the makers of Baahubali revealed that the combined budget of the two versions is somewhere around Rs 400-Rs 450 crore. Surprisingly, the producer of the film admitted that they did not make much profit out of the first version and hopes that the second instalment will reap good profits for them. However, it is not clear whether he was serious about his claim or passed the comment on a lighter note.

Earlier, during the promotion of the first instalment of Baahubali, it was reported that the combined budget of the two instalments was around Rs 250 crore. As per trade reports, the makers shelled out Rs 120 crore for the first instalment.

On his turn, Karan Johar claimed that Baahubali 2 will create history at the Indian box office. He is confident of the movie doing much better business than the first instalment.

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series is written by his father KV Vijayendra Prasad. Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamanna Bhatia are starring in the film and the second instalment will simultaneously release worldwide on April 28.

The first instalment of the Baahubali remains the biggest box office hit at the South Indian box office. The combined gross collection of the four versions stood at massive Rs 600+ crore.

Rana Daggubati plays the role of Bhallala Deva in the Telugu version of Baahubali 2. He is the ruler of the Kingdom of Mahishmati. Prabhas plays the title role, while Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia are seen as queen Devasena and Avanthika.