Shah Rukh Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal, will soon shoot for the promo of his television show, TED Talks: Nayi Soch. Apparently, the promo shoot will be held on August, 23.

The 14-episode series will be telecast on Star Plus and rumour has it that the Raees star, who will be seen as one of the speakers, is charging a whopping Rs 30 crore for a week, Bollywood Bubble reported.

Considering the stardom SRK enjoys, his demand seems justified. However, if the report turns out to be true, Shah Rukh will surely become one of the most expensive hosts of television.

Besides Shah Rukh, two other speakers from different parts of the world will take the stage to share their experiences and give inspirational speech. AR Rahman is also expected to make an appearance for an episode of Ted Talks: Nayi Soch.

A few months ago, Shah Rukh had delivered a mind-blowing speech on TED Talks, Canada, and impressed audience from across the globe with his positivity and his life experiences. Following which, the superstar was roped in as one of the speakers at TED Talks, India.

TED Talks: Nayi Soch will reportedly be telecast from October onwards, the same time when Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 11 will be telecast. With this, we wonder if both the shows, hosted by two of Bollywood's Khans, will clash on TV.

Also, considering that the two share a great bond both on and off screen, one can't help but wonder if Shah Rukh and Salman will battle for the TRP race.