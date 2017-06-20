Fans have been eagerly waiting to see Jhanvi Kapoor make her Bollywood debut, but her mother Sridevi is more willing to see her getting married.

Jhanvi apparently is all geared up to appear on the big screen with a promising project. First, it was reported that the star kid will make her debut in Student of the Year 2. But that did not happen. However, she is likely to enter the industry with some other movie.

But, Sridevi apparently is not very happy to see her daughter stepping into the world of Bollywood. The veteran actress wants to see Jhanvi getting married rather than appearing on the silver screen.

"She wanted to do the film (SOTY 2) and initially, I wasn't in favour. I don't think it's a bad industry. I am a creation of this world. But as a parent, it would give me greater joy to see her married. But her happiness matters more, and if she does well as an actress, I will be a proud mother," SpotboyE quoted Sridevi as saying.

Although details about Jhanvi's debut movie are still not confirmed, it was reported that she will be seen in the Hindi remake of Marathi film Sairat. However, she has been in news for many other reasons as well.

There was a buzz that Jhanvi is dating Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khattar. The two reportedly were spotted many times together, making gossip mongers believe that romance is brewing between them.

Earlier, she was reported to be in a relationship with Shikhar Pahariya. Former Union Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde is his maternal grandfather. Their affair was confirmed after some pictures had gone viral on social media in which Jhanvi and Shikhar were seen kissing each other. Nevertheless, the buzz around their affair has gone down these days.