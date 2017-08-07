Katrina Kaif is adored by millions and looks like Sidharth Malhotra is one among them. Although he is linked up with Alia Bhatt, the actor finds Katrina the perfect marriage material.

"Katrina is an ideal picture of a perfect woman that a man wants as a partner. Katrina is an epitome of well, lot of men want to marry her," Sidharth told SpotboyE. Hey, Alia are you listening?

Sidharth had worked with Katrina in Baar Baar Dekho. The movie had bombed at the box office but their chemistry looked good. Sidharth and Alia have never admitted their relationship, but their liking for each other is very apparent.

After the song Chandralekha from A Gentleman was released, Sidharth shared Alia's video first, and captioned it: "Have something special for you.. @aliaa08 hope you like it.#Chandralekha #AGentleman @Asli_Jacqueline."

The song, which showcases Sidharth Malhotra singing Chandralekha in an office party, has got a new twist. He shared a mini video where in the song's signature line with the word 'Chandralekha' was replaced with 'Alia Bhatt'.

So, was it Sid's way of expressing his love for Alia in public?