Shraddha Kapoor

After Juhi Chawla and Masaba Gupta, Shraddha Kapoor has become the latest victim of trolling.

She took to Instagram to post a nice video and gave out a message: "Diwali is coming up... It's the Festival of Lights..not of noise & air pollution. PLEASE help keep the air clean and be sensitive to the animals on the streets. [sic]"

And within no time, comments started to come in. One user said: "If you love animals then be vegetarian and don't kill animals and then post like this. [sic]"

Another troll said: "You lack knowledge. What about the pollution of every day life. @shraddhakapoor. [sic]"

One fan commented: "365 days u burn vehicular emission 365 days u burn hooka cigarette, even if u want to know that makeup u do 365 days that also produce harmful effects. [sic]"

And other troll said: "Save animal on only diwali..... Bt on bakarid no one thinks about animals and eco. [sic]"

Yet other wrote: "Then why r u stopping them if u want & govt really wants to save planet earth then go for clean energy first don't show your propaganda that ur big environmental saver. [sic]"

Who are these trolls – we don't know! Where are they – we don't know!

But they have been known to use the anonimity of Internet to say anything they want.

However, some celebrities have found a solution to this problem. They have disabled Comments on their photos.

Earlier, Juhi Chawla was trolled for talking of "Delhi Supreme Court" while supporting the ban on fire-crackers.

And then, fashion designer Masaba Gupta was called "B*****d child" or "illegitimate West Indian" because she supported the fire-cracker ban.