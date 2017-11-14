Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta's growing closeness in Bigg Boss 11 has been making headlines lately. And now there is a buzz that the two contestants would get married inside the house soon.

South actress Gehana Vasisth, who has been making scandalous comments on many of the Bigg Boss 11 contestants, claimed that Vikas and Shilpa will be seen getting married inside the house.

Gehana told Asia TV that she has some reliable sources in Colors channel, who told her that Shilpa and Vikas will be seen falling in love with each other, and eventually the two will tie the knot inside the house in December.

Of late, Shilpa and Vikas are seen getting quite close to each other. The two have forgotten their past fights, and seem to be much emotionally attached. Recently, Vikas even sacrificed his favourite jacket to save Shilpa from elimination. He even requested her to work with him after Bigg Boss 11, and the lady responded saying "I love you", followed by a flying kiss.

Gehana had earlier claimed that Shilpa and Vikas were in a sexual relationship before. But things had turned sour between them after Vikas ditched her during her fight with the makers of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, according to Gehana.

Shilpa and Vikas were two such contestants in Bigg Boss 11 who used to have constant fights inside the house in the initial days. Shilpa had even mentally tortured him so much on the show that Vikas had tried to run away from the Bigg Boss 11 house.

However, things seem to be getting very sweet between them now, and it will be interesting to see if they actually get married in the show.