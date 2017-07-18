A new season of the Pro Kabaddi League with new teams and an extended format is set to enthral all the sports lovers in attendance during the action-packed matches. But, Bengaluru, unfortunately, will not be a part of the live action at the Sree Kanteerava indoor stadium during the course of Pro Kabaddi League 2017.

Put the blame on a last-minute mismanagement by the stadium authorities, the home team, Bengaluru Bulls will have to play their home matches at the Mankapur Indoor Stadium in Nagpur.

"We are very disappointed to announce that Bengaluru Bulls will not be playing in their home turf this season. We have not yet received necessary permissions to host the matches on the required dates despite our incessant efforts," mentioned one of the tournament organisers in Bengaluru, Uday Sinh Wala.

"Given the lack of time remaining and the extent of work required to host this world-class event successfully in keeping with the standards of the league, the move had to be made despite our best intentions," he said.

As per a press release, the Department of Youth Empowerment and Services, responsible for managing bookings in the stadiums for the tournament, have not paid heed to requests of making the stadium available for the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 matches.

Bengaluru Bulls will now play their home leg matches in Nagpur from August 4 - 10.