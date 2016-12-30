How often do you get stuck at work trying to find that old email, which you need immediately? Well, Samsung has worked out a solution for all the busy business users who are always on their toes.

Samsung Focus is the company's all-in-one productivity app that aims to simplify lives of business users. This is a one-stop solution for all your productivity needs such as email, calendar, memo and contacts, which is organised in such a way that users will never feel lost.

The app has been under beta testing, but the company officially launched it for all users on Thursday. Samsung Focus currently works with Android smartphones running version 6.0.1 and above. So, if you have a smartphone with Android Lollipop on it, you are out of luck (Sorry!).

In case you are wondering how this one app can help you streamline your work life, take a look at what it offers and you will be convinced.

Streamlined, customisable UI

A simple interface is essential for a better user experience and Samsung Focus has it for you. The app features a tabbed interface for easy viewing and each tab communicates with one another to create, prioritize and complete tasks efficiently.

Samsung Focus lets you access multiple email accounts and lets you customise the order of their accounts in any manner. There is also a notification bar and a floating action button to access information.

Find exactly what you need

Samsung Focus has a unified search feature that binds all the communication tools and helps you find exactly what you need. The app has a Focus tab, which gives you a summary of all the major notification in a card type UX, which can be customised for your convenience. The app also pushes reminders and suggests actions like joining a conference call when necessary. There's also an option to prioritise senders, which will flag important messages coming from them.

This way you do not miss out on important things at their hour of need.

Keywords save time

Samsung Hub lets you tag your emails and appointments with keywords. And when you get a message containing the registered words, such as "Important" or "Meeting," you will be notified about it.

Conference Call

Samsung Focus lets you make a meeting request via email from within the app. In addition to that, you won't have to leave the app to dial in instantly.

From mobile to PC and vice versa

Samsung Focus understands the importance of use of a PC for business users, so it makes it all simpler by syncing data across mobile and PC platforms. This way, users can switch back and forth between devices and not worry about losing out on the important things at work.

As of this writing, Samsung Focus has been downloaded between 10,000 and 50,000 times on Google Play Store.