Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is set to steal hearts once again, this time in a period drama directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. After Bajirao Mastani, the hunk will be seen playing Alauddin Khilji's character in Padmavati.

Ranveer has proved through his earlier movies that he is extremely dedicated to his roles. During Bajirao Mastani, the actor used to go in his intense zone which had actually scared his crew members.

This time, it's not Ranveer but his co-star T Raza Murad, who plays Jalaluddin Khilji who was the uncle of Alauddin Khilji in Padmavati. On Bhansali's direction, the senior actor slapped Ranveer 24 times.

Yes you heard it right! Ranveer got slapped 24 times to get into the character and also, Bhansali wanted it to be real.

"Yes I slapped Ranveer Singh because it was the demand of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali who wanted each and every shot from different angles. So in this way, it happened 24 slaps," Raza Murad told NYOOOZ.

As we already know Ranveer's dedication, he could have happily and patiently went through the pain to get the perfect shot.

Padmavati is the hunk's third movie with Bhansali and it is the first time that Ranveer will be seen in a negative role. The period drama features Deepika Padukone as Padmavati and Shahid Kapoor will play the protagonist's husband.

Set to be released in November, Padmavati will be Shahid's first movie with Bhansali. The film has been in news since the beginning. Apart from its vandalism reports, the flick made headlines because of its actors' salaries.

Deepika has reversed the order of remuneration, as her fee for Padmavati is higher than Ranveer and Shahid. The diva's pay for Bhansali's period drama is Rs 13 crore, while Ranveer and Shahid have been roped in for Rs 10 crore, respectively.