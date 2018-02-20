Ranbir Kapoor may be busy shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in Bulgaria but a picture of the actor has surfaced online where he looks unrecognizable.

Interestingly, the image was clicked in the busy streets of Bhendi Bazaar in Mumbai where Ranbir roamed around along with his Brahmastra co-actor Hussain Dalal on a bike.

The 35-year-old actor covered his face with a mask, which prevented him from getting mobbed.

Revealing the details, Hussain wrote on his Instagram page, "Ranbir and I sneaking around on a bike in the streets of bhendi bazaar, Mumbai ! Photo courtesy #ranbirkapoor #ranbir #ranbir #selfie @burhanuddin.pardawala ki activa pe bohot ghoome hum. #brahmastra #aaokhele #ranbirkoistagrampelao (sic)."

It is known that Ranbir is a master in going unrecognized when he doesn't want to attract media attention. He has had managed to trick the media while stepping in and out of the airport several times.

Meanwhile, Ranbir is rumored to be dating Brahmastra co-star Alia Bhatt. The rumors started doing the rounds after Neha Dhupia's celebrity guests - designer Manish Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha - on her chat show Vogue BFFs, spilled the beans of a possible hook-up between the two actors.

Recently, the good-looking actors who are undergoing rigorous training for a high octane action sequence, took a break from their practice to click a selfie with fitness trainer Jonathan Fletcher. In the picture shared by Fletcher on Instagram, both Ranbir and the Raazi actress are seen posing with all smiles.

Posting a heart-warming message along with the image, Fletcher wrote: "Training with Ranbir Kapoor and Aliaa Bhatt in preparation for the biggest Bollywood movie ever! I would never Imagine all the hard work these guys are going through, and I am sure this movie will hit the screens like the sun hits the ?. Huge shoutout and thanks goes out to my teacher, mentor, friend, @portal.ido for sending me numerous times to India to teach these amazing people, who have become good friends and will always be in my heart."

Brahmastra has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. This is the first time Alia and Ranbir will be sharing the screen space.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the fantasy adventure is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It has been said that the budget of the film would exceed Rs 150 crore and is slated for a 2019 release. The film also stars television star-turned-Bollywood actress Mouni Roy.

The makers of Brahmastra are said to be keen on making the movie to be on par with Hollywood standards and are also looking forward to releasing it in 3D.