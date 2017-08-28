Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra was in Mumbai to search for the lead actor for her movie Gustakhiyan with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The recent buzz is that the diva has now walked out of the period drama.

Gustakhiyan has already been delayed because of the lead actor. Earlier, it was Shah Rukh Khan, then Irrfan Khan came on board and later Abhishek Bachchan was roped in.

Earlier, reports suggested that PeeCee didn't want to star opposite her Dostana co-star in the movie.

"Priyanka wants an actor who hasn't done a period film before. Abhishek has done Umrao Jaan (2006) with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Since PC is co-producing the film with Bhansali, she expressed her reservations to him and they are still on the lookout for someone to play the character of Sahir," a source had told DNA.

Now, according to SpotboyE, Abhishek is still doing Gustakhiyan, while Priyanka has walked out of it. Gustakhiyan brings the story of Urdu poet Sahir Ludhianvi and poet-novelist Amrita Pritam to life on celluloid.

Priyanka first appeared in Bhansali's movie for a cameo in Ram Leela and later, she won hearts with her Kashi Bai role in Bajirao Mastani.

The diva was collaborating with the ace director again in Gustakhiyan and in fact, she was also co-producing the project. But it looks like things didn't turn out as expected.

One of the reasons why PeeCee has turned down the project is her dates. Earlier, there were reports that the shooting of the film was expected to start this year, but it was stalled for some time as the actress' dates were packed.

Priyanka has reportedly signed two Hollywood movies — A Kid Like Jake and a romcom starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam DeVine; also, she is set to start shooting for Quantico 3.