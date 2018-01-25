While Big Little Lies is shining at numerous award functions, with Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgård winning most awards, the HBO show is gearing up for the second season.

Only a few days ago, it was hinted that Skarsgård's character Perry, who dies in the first season, will return to the show in some capacity. And now, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Meryl Streep, who is fresh off her Oscar nomination for The Post, will be joining the cast.

Meryl Streep's role in Big Little Lies season 2:

The actress will be returning to the small screen after her Emmy-winning performance for "Angels in America" to play Perry's mother in the show.

Her character has been named Mary Louise Wright. Streep's role is said to be concerned for the "well-being of her grandchildren" after Perry's death, THR reveals.

Plot spoiler: Mary will find her way to Monterey in search for answers.

Meryl Streep's whopping pay:

According to Variety's sources, Streep is being paid a whopping $800,000 each episode she appears in the second season. Yes, you read it right!

It is unclear how this compared to the show's main cast, sources of THR claim that Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman received between $250,000 and $350,000. This has shot up to $1 million-per-episode for the leading ladies, claim THR sources, after Witherspoon starred in Apple's morning show.

Following the announcement, took to their respective social media handles to welcome the star on board.

Number of episodes:

Sources claim to THR that the show has planned to roll out about seven episodes.

All cast, as of now:

When HBO announced that the show will be returning, they revealed that Emmy award winner Nicole Kidman will be returning to the show reprising her moving character Celeste while Reese Witherspoon will join the actress as Madeline.

Laura Dern also hinted that she will return to the show but the makers haven't officially announced her reprisal. Zoe Kravitz and Shailene Woodley are expected to reprise their roles as well.

Air date and other details:

The filming is expected to begin in March and the new episodes will probably drop in 2019.

David E Kelly is penning down to new episodes. The director's torch has been handed over by Jean-Marc Vallée to Andrea Arnold.