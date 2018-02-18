We have often come across mermaid hair color, mermaid nail polish and even mermaid makeup, but nothing close to mermaid ramen.
Kipposhi, a Tokyo restaurant, has come up with a bowl of noodle with a stunning blue broth inspired by the Hawaiian ocean. And guess what, they don't even use food coloring to get the blue color. So all the health freaks out there, this is a great choice for you.
The owner of the restaurant, master Koizumi, keeps his recipe secret, but rumor mills say that the chef uses a natural pigment derived from spirulina algae called phycocyanin to color his broth, according to Daily Mail.
Koizumi has also changed his getup to match the mood. He has dyed his hair pink, which is another prominent color associated with mermaids, to strike a contrast with the color of the dish.
The blue ramen became an instant hit as soon as he posted pictures on Instagram. The visually stunning dish retails for ¥900 ($8.46).
The bowl generally has soup made with a rich chicken broth and roasted chicken fillet, which is a little unconventional as Japanese ramen normally consists of pork slices. The noodles are then topped with salted eggs and sprouts.
Koizumi is very particular about his broth. According to reports, he wanted it to be as clear as possible to really capture the feel of the ocean. To attain this, he boils the chicken soup together with minced meat so they collect the particles that normally make a soup cloudy.
And viola! you have clear broth with slight and delicious meat taste.
The dish is generally served in a white porcelain bowl or transparent glass bowl, which truly brings out the stunning colors.
The Instagram page of the restaurant has garnered 3.4k followers and has pictures of smiling customers enjoying a hearty bowl of ramen.
本年度中は大変御世話になりました。 . 皆様お忙しい中、遠方からも多くの方にお立ち寄り頂き大変恐縮です。 . 年内は大晦日のランチまで営業します。 新年は1/4(木)より通常営業します。 . 皆様良いお年を。 . 2017年リリース商品です(*´ω`*)♡ . 1.鶏清湯 青(1/15〜) 2.鶏白湯 味噌(2/9〜) 3.バレンタイン(2/14) 4.鶏清湯 桜(3/2〜4/30) 5.ホワイトデー(3/14) 6.鶏清湯 紫陽花(5/1〜6/30) 7.鱈清湯 青い珊瑚礁 タラちゃんとイクラちゃん (6/8〜8/31) 8.海老清湯 向日葵(7/1〜8/31) 9.鶏清湯 岩下の新生姜 (8/17〜8/31、11/2〜) 10.鶏清湯 青 初音ミクver.(8/31〜9/3) 11.豚清湯 紅(9/1〜10/31) 12.ハロウィン(10/26〜10/31) 13.中華そば(11/21〜年内予定) 14.鶏清湯 椎名林檎 & S.ジョブス (12/6〜12/12) 15.クリスマスプレゼント (12/15〜12/25) . #ラーメン #らーめん #拉麺 #ramen #blueramen #noodle #japanesefood #吉法師 #拉麺吉法師 #kipposhi #本所吾妻橋 #浅草 #スカイツリー #塩ラーメン #醤油ラーメン #味噌ラーメン #担々麺 #青いラーメン #新作
@draco.i さんからのオファーで10玉青作りました? . スープ2L、麺10玉、チャーシュー1kg、玉子10個、野菜適量です(^^; . 良い子は真似をしないでくださいねw . #ラーメン #らーめん #拉麺 #ramen #吉法師 #拉麺吉法師 #kipposhi #ラーメン女子 #女子ラーメン #吾妻橋 #本所吾妻橋 #スカイツリー #浅草 #押上 #japanramen #japaneseramen #tokyoramen #鶏白湯 #鶏白湯ラーメン #清湯 #鶏清湯 #塩ラーメン #醤油ラーメン #味噌ラーメン #担々麺 #オシャレラーメン #青いラーメン #デカ盛り #フードファイト #Draco
11/25(土) 7:15〜放送予定 NTV ズームインサタデーに出ます。 . メニュー表一新しました。 ラーメンは変わり無しですが、ライスメニュー、ドリンク変わってます。 . ガパオと海南鶏飯始めました。 . よろしくお願いします(*´ω`*)♡ . #ラーメン #らーめん #拉麺 #ramen #吉法師 #拉麺吉法師 #kipposhi #ラーメン女子 #女子ラーメン #吾妻橋 #本所吾妻橋 #スカイツリー #浅草 #押上 #japanramen #japaneseramen #tokyoramen #鶏白湯 #鶏白湯ラーメン #清湯 #鶏清湯 #塩ラーメン #醤油ラーメン #味噌ラーメン #担々麺 #オシャレラーメン #青いラーメン #ガパオライス #海南鶏飯 #ズームインサタデー
8/31、初音ミク販売開始10周年を迎えます。 9/1〜9/3の3日間、幕張メッセにてVOCALOIDイベント「マジカルミライ」が開催されます。 8/31〜9/3の期間、特別限定 「鶏清湯 青 初音ミクVer.」¥900 を御提供します。 御注文の際、「初音ミクVer.で」とお声がけください(SNS限定告知)。 . 鶏清湯生姜ラーメン 「岩下の新生姜&ピリ辛らっきょう」¥900 御好評につき月内いっぱい販売期間を延長します(こちらもSNS限定告知)。 . みっくみくにしてやんよ(*´ω`*)♡ . #ラーメン #らーめん #拉麺 #ramen #吉法師 #拉麺吉法師 #kipposhi #ラーメン女子 #女子ラーメン #吾妻橋 #本所吾妻橋 #スカイツリー #浅草 #押上 #japanramen #japaneseramen #tokyoramen #鶏白湯 #鶏白湯ラーメン #清湯 #鶏清湯 #VOCALOID #初音ミク #マジカルミライ #みっくみくにしてやんよ #オシャレラーメン #青いラーメン #新作ラーメン #生姜ラーメン #岩下の新生姜