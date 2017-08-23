Friends star Matt LeBlanc wants to quit acting. The 50-year-old actor recently appeared in Conan O'Brien talk show and there he expressed his desire to retire.

When asked whether there is any possibility of him retiring, the Man with a Plan star replied, "I'm 50 in a couple of weeks - I'm getting old. I think I would like to retire earlier rather than later because I would like to do not a f****ng thing. That's what I would like to do. Just nothing. Nothing. Zero."

The actor, who rose to fame for his portrayal of Joey Tribbiani in NBC sitcom Friends, has recently wrapped up filming of the final season of Showtime series Episodes.

But, calm down, Joey fans! There is no official confirmation about Matt LeBlanc's retirement. The actor recently signed up for the new season of BBC's much-anticipated motoring show, Top Gear.

However, LeBlanc recently revealed that he was actually offered Ty Burrell's role (Phil Dunphy) in Modern Family. He told USA Today, "[The Modern Family pilot script] came across my desk with an offer to play Ty Burrell's role. I remember reading it thinking, this is a really good script."

"I'm not the guy for this. I'd be doing the project an injustice to take this. I know what I can do, I know what I can't do. Plus, I'm having too much fun laying on the couch."

But it seems hard now to picture anyone but Ty Burell as Phil Dunphy.