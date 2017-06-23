After the Malayalam movie Aby, Vineeth Sreenivasan is back with another entertainer Oru Cinemakkaran that will hit the screens all over Kerala on Saturday, June 24.

What makes Oru Cinemakkaran a much awaited Eid release?

The young actor plays Alby, who dreams on making a career in the entertainment industry, in the Leo Thaddeus directorial. Kerala State Best Actress Award winner Rajisha Vijayan will be seen as Sara, who supports Vineeth's character in achieving his dream. The movie marks their first time association, and the chemistry of the couple looks impressive from the promo videos of the movie.

Interview: Rajisha Vijayan

While Renji Panicker will play Vineeth's father--a church priest, Lal will portray the father of Rajisha's character. Vijay Babu, Anusree and Jacob Gregory play significant roles in the movie. The teaser and trailer of Oru Cinemakkaran have already impressed the audience, who are all praise for the natural performance of Vineeth and other actors. Within three weeks of hitting the cyberspace, the 32-second trailer video has been viewed over 2.8 million times on Facebook.

Crew

Produced by Thomas Panicker under the banner of Opus Penta, Oru Cinemakkaran is distributed all over the state by Lal Jose's LJ Films Pvt Ltd. While Sudheer Surendran cranked the camera, Bijibal and Ranjan Abraham have handled the music and editing departments, respectively.

Promotional strategies

The makers have opted the age old Cinema vandi to promote the movie. "LJ films is bringing back the traditional way of marketing films.. If u see these vehicles in your place, let us know [sic]," Vineeth posted on his Facebook page.

Here's the teaser of Oru Cinemakkaran released on the 57th birthday of superstar Mohanlal: