The quality of praising good work and encouraging budding stars helped Rajinikanth to command so much of respect and love from within and outside Tamil films. On the lines of the superstar, Ajith has cultivated the same habit and it becomes evident after he took time to call Vijay Sethupathi to appreciate his "choice of films."

On quickly looking at Vijay Sethupathi's filmography, one would clearly realise that he has been part of commercially successful films. In 2016, his five out of six films reaped profits for the producers as well as the distributors. The success has been largely credited for his ability to pick the right scripts and for not falling prey to the offers that come up with good pay cheques, but unimpressive subjects like many of his peers accept.

This has been noticed by Ajith, who recently watched many of the good movies made in 2016. Thala seems to be impressed by Vijay Sethupathi's films. So, he decided to surprise the youngster by making a personal call where he congratulated him for doing a variety of films.

Ajith wished him to continue his good work and invited him to meet him at his home along with his family members. Well, Vijay Sethupathi along with his wife Jessy, who is a fan of Thala, are planning to meet the Arrambam actor once he wraps up the latest shooting of forthcoming movie Vivegam.

On his professional front, he has a couple of exciting projects in hand including KV Anand's Kavan and Vetrimaaran's Vada Chennai.