Here's some exciting news for fans of Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit Nene. The actress will soon be seen in a television serial in a cameo role.

Recently launched show Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara has managed to woo the audience and is slowly making it to the rating charts. The leads Sanjay Kapoor and Smriti Kalra and their chemistry are being been loved by viewers.

Madhuri will be seen entering the show as Sanjay's friend and will be part of the elaborate wedding ceremony, India Forums reported.

If this was not enough to excite you, the makers are looking forward to cashing in on Madhuri's dance act with Sanjay. The yesteryear Bollywood actors will be recreating their superhit number Ankhiyan Milaoon Kabhi Ankhiyan Churaoon from the movie Raja.

"We will shoot for the sequence with Madhuri in a few days. She has been rehearsing with us, and it is so much fun seeing Sanjay and Madhuri reunite for this song. It is a nostalgic moment for us and the actors, too," a source told T2 Online.

Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara is an urban love story of a middle-aged man named Anant Mathur (played by Sanjay), who gets married to a young girl. The show marks Sanjay's small screen debut.