Comedian Kapil Sharma has become media's favourite for quite some time. He has been in the news since he and Sunil Grover had a tiff, and now the recent buzz is that Kapil will do a stand-up comedy show on Netflix India.

The TRP ratings have gone down since Sunil Grover left The Kapil Sharma Show and it has also affected Kapil's fan following. There were rumours that low TRP of the show might become the reason for the comedian to quit the show.

But now, reports suggest that the show will go off air for a while and will come back with a new format. It looks like Kapil will be on a break from the comedy show and will concentrate on his upcoming movie. Kapil is also doing a film Firangi that stars Ishita Dutta and Monica Gill.

Thus, Kapil will invest his comedy skills by doing stand up shows on Netflix. A source told Bollywood Life: "Kapil has been having meetings with Netflix India. He is very keen to do a stand-up comedy show with the digital channel. He strongly feels that digital is the future of entertainment in India.

"In fact, he has been having meetings with Amazon and Hotstar as well. It ultimately boils down on the moolah he will get from a particular channel. Kapil appreciates the medium because of the audience it caters to and lack of restrictions," the source added.

The comedian-cum-actor has also been not keeping well for quite some time. He has been suffering from low blood pressure and sugar problems. Due to his stress-related exhaustion, Kapil has cancelled The Kapil Sharma Show's shooting featuring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma and later, Arjun Kapoor's Mubarakan team.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see Kapil on a digital platform. Like him, his fans too miss his stand-up comedy.