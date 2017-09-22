There is no question that iconic American SUV-maker Jeep is seeking to stake a claim in India's burgeoning market following the launch of its new compact SUV — the Compass.

Although the Compass has crossed barely a month since its launch in the country, the quest to bring forth new variants of the model remains a priority for Jeep.

We have already reported that Jeep is working on the diesel automatic variant of the Compass, and now reports have surfaced that a top-end Limited version of the model has been rolled out for tests on Indian terrains.

With that bit of information, it is assumed that another launch from the automaker could be on the anvil in the coming days.

But that is not all. A fresh batch of images of the new Compass has emerged online, this time with a different engine under the hood, leaving us to wonder whether it is for the Indian market or export.

The latest test mule of the Compass was spotted in Pune and looks identical to the current model.

However, a sticker on its windshield indicates a 1.6-litre, 120bhp diesel engine under the hood that is mated to six-speed manual gearbox and an all-wheel drive (AWD) system.

Reports suggest that the spotted model could be for the export market.

Jeep sells the Compass in India in five trim options — Sport, Longitude, Longitude(O), Limited, Limited(O) — and two engine options.

The 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel mill develops 170.6bhp and 350Nm of torque mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

On the other hand, the 1.4-litre MultiAir turbo petrol belts out 1,597bhp and 250Nm of torque.

Six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission are offered with the petrol mill.

Jeep Compass has been received well in the Indian market, and has already received over 10,000 bookings in just over a month.

Image: AutoSpy via TeamBHP