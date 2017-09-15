Some Twitter users took the Nazi Bucket Challenge Friday, but they werent covering their heads with ice water to raise money for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Netizens stated their backgrounds and then named President Donald Trump as a white supremacist. Anyone who wanted to play the Twitter game used the hashtag #NaziBucketChallenge.
What is the Nazi bucket challenge? Twitter users declare Donald Trump a white supremacist
- September 15, 2017 22:54 IST
