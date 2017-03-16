- Play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild trailer
What is the Fappening?
The massive photo leak dubbed ‘The Fappening’ hit the headlines in 2014, with famous women including Jennifer Lawrence, Kim Kardashian and Kate Upton among those whose private photos were posted and shared on social media. There are now fears that a similar scandal is unfurling in 2017, with Emma Watson and Amada Seyfried the latest celebrities to be targeted by hackers.
