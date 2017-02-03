- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
What is the Bowling Green Massacre?
Donald Trumps senior adviser Kellyanne Conway has come under fire after blaming two Iraqi citizens for a fictional massacre in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Conway was attempting to justify Trumps immigration ban on MSNBC when she made the claims, prompting criticism and ridicule on social media.
