What is the Bowling Green Massacre?

Donald Trumps senior adviser Kellyanne Conway has come under fire after blaming two Iraqi citizens for a fictional massacre in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Conway was attempting to justify Trumps immigration ban on MSNBC when she made the claims, prompting criticism and ridicule on social media.
