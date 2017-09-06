A Swiss company has broken the chocolate paradigm of dark, milk and white—by introducing the world to ruby chocolate. The pinkish colour is all-natural, the company claimed at a media event hosted in Shanghai, Chinas buzzing financial center, on Tuesday.
What is Ruby chocolate?
- September 6, 2017 10:48 IST
