What is ExTra? New next-gen telescopes that will look for potentially habitable Earth-sized alien worlds

Exoplanets in Transits and their Atmospheres – ExTra is the ESOs newest baby and consists of three next-gen telescopes, specially designed to look for Earth-sized alien worlds orbiting red dwarf stars. The telescopes will be focusing on searching for M dwarf planets, which are small bright stars commonly found in the Milky Way galaxy. These stars are considered to be the most likely candidates to host Earth-sized planets, which in turn could likely be potentially habitable.