US President Donald Trump is expected to scrap a program that gives work permits to people who came to America illegally as children. The Obama administration policy protects nearly 800,000 young men and women, often called Dreamers, from deportation and allows them to work legally.
What is Daca and who are the dreamers?
US President Donald Trump is expected to scrap a program that gives work permits to people who came to America illegally as children. The Obama administration policy protects nearly 800,000 young men and women, often called Dreamers, from deportation and allows them to work legally.
- September 5, 2017 16:44 IST
-