After Mohenjo Daro, Hrithik Roshan needed a hit movie in Bollywood and it was when Kaabil happened. The film clashed with Shah Rukh Khan's Raees, but people appreciated Hrithik's acting and Sanjay Gupta's direction.

Now, there's a good news. Kaabil has become the first Bollywood flick to get an official Hollywood remake. Yes, you heard it right! And, Hrithik might be a part of the Hollywood movie as well.

The big news was confirmed by director Sanjay Gupta to Mid-Day that 20th Century Fox has approached Hrithik for the rights.

Sanjay said: "It's true that Fox, through Tomas Jegeus [president, Fox International Productions], has approached Hrithik. Even though the developments are too premature to talk about at this moment, it is an honour for the team. What is also exciting is that Kaabil has been declared the best film of [the first half of] 2017 via an online poll. So, it's a double win for us."

Isn't it exciting? Kaabil's lifetime earning was over Rs 100 crore and producer Rakesh Roshan was earlier disappointed as the movie had clashed with Raees. But now he would be happy that the clash didn't affect the popularity of the movie.

An insider told Mid-Day: "Before he (Hrithik) jetted off to New York, Hrithik was pleasantly surprised to get a call from Tomas, who wanted to buy the remake rights of Kaabil. They feel the film is a pure entertainer and has all the ingredients for a great Hollywood film. Hrithik will discuss the matter with his father when he is back."

When the daily spoke to Rakesh Roshan, he was even more delighted. "The screenplay was hard-hitting, and the drama, gripping. It would make for a wonderful Hollywood adaptation, given that it has all the necessary emotions. It struck gold at the box-office because it was about a visually-impaired lover seeking revenge."

We hope Hrithik will be a part of the Hollywood film as well. What do you think? Share your views in the comments box below.